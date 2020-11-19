‘The Best Medicine Is Laughter’, Says Alicia Keys

American singer, Alicia Keys, has stated that the best medicine is laughter. The Grammy award-winning 39-year-old singer and songwriter, whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook, took to her official Twitter page to share photos of herself.

According to the ‘We Are Here’ crooner, she is the best when it comes to pillow fights. Her caption reads:

“Pillow fight anyone?? The best medicine is laughter!! Make sure u laugh today?!! Sending u ultimate love! And if we had a pillow fight I would win!!”

Information Nigeria recalls the trained pianist has also spoken on working with Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz for her latest album titled ‘Alicia’.

See her Twitter post below: