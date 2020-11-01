Connect with us

‘Thank You For Being Such A Big Sister To Me’ – Tacha Tells Tiwa Savage

Published

1 min ago

on

Tiwa Savage and Tacha
Tiwa Savage and Tacha

Tiwa Savage and Tacha

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha, has appreciated Tiwa Savage for being a good big sister to her. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to appreciate the Nigerian superstar singer.

The entrepreneur also described the ‘Koroba’ crooner as amazing, kind-hearted, gentle, beautiful and a hard worker.

In her words:

“This is a @TiwaSavage appreciation tweet! The AFROBEAT QUEEN Thank you @TiwaSavage for being such an AMAZING Sweetheart So kind hearted, Gentle, Beautiful, Hard worker and a BIG SISTER TO ME!! I LOVE YOU!!!”

Tiwa Savage featured Tacha in the visuals to her single featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See Tacha’s tweet below:

Tacha’s tweet

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Continues To Break Record; Crosses 10M Streams On Spotify In A Day

Published

6 seconds ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' Continues To Break Record; Crosses 10M Streams On Spotify In A Day

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' Continues To Break Record; Crosses 10M Streams On Spotify In A Day

The newly released album of Wizkid, ‘Made in Lagos’, has shattered a new record by amassing over ten million streams on Spotify in just 24 hours of its release.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the fourteen-track critically-acclaimed album peaked at number one on the UK Apple Music Albums chart on the first day of its release, beating Sam Smith’s ‘Love Goes’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ to occupy the spot. This feat is a new one for any Nigerian artist.

Many celebrities, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki and rumored rival Davido took time to repost the album and congratulate the StarBoy Entertainment leader for his new body of work.

See the proof below:

Made in Lagos Spotify streams

 

 

‘I Love You All’, BBNaija’s Frodd Appreciates Fans

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

BBNaija's Frodd
Frodd

Frodd

Reality TV star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has appreciated his fans for the love and support shown to him throughout every step of his journey.

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Twitter page to pen an appreciation post that reads thus:

“I want to say a Big Thank you for all you do, for those who comment, like, retweet and check up on me. God bless your kind hearts.

It’s a New month and we are close to the end of the year and we all are going to accomplish our dreams miraculously. I love you all”

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

Why I Went For Big Brother – Prince Enwerem

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

#EndSARS: BBNaija's Prince Charges Youths Not To Give Up
#EndSARS: BBNaija's Prince Charges Youths Not To Give Up

Prince

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince Enwerem, has revealed why we went for the Big Brother Naija show. The reality TV star shared this piece of information on his Twitter page after a fan asked him.

According to the former Mr. Nigeria, he went to the house to build his brand.

What was your main aim of going into big brothers house?”, the fan identified as Tobi Juwon tweeted at the star.

Brand Building“, he replied.

Information Nigeria recalls the model took to social media to advise Nigerians on the #EndSARS protests. He said people should not feel defeated because the movement is far from over.

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s reply

