‘Thank You For Being Such A Big Sister To Me’ – Tacha Tells Tiwa Savage

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha, has appreciated Tiwa Savage for being a good big sister to her. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to appreciate the Nigerian superstar singer.

The entrepreneur also described the ‘Koroba’ crooner as amazing, kind-hearted, gentle, beautiful and a hard worker.

In her words:

“This is a @TiwaSavage appreciation tweet! The AFROBEAT QUEEN Thank you @TiwaSavage for being such an AMAZING Sweetheart So kind hearted, Gentle, Beautiful, Hard worker and a BIG SISTER TO ME!! I LOVE YOU!!!”

Tiwa Savage featured Tacha in the visuals to her single featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See Tacha’s tweet below: