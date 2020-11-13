Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun

Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.

Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.

His tweet reads:

Thank God for the day I found u