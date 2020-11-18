Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday

Popular celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, are in a steady relationship as they prepare to launch their first podcast known as ‘How Far’.

Otedola, who has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick ‘Citation’, took to her Twitter page to share the news.

She wrote:

“We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness…. #HowFarPodcast”

The lovebirds seize every opportunity to publicly flaunt their three-year relationship.

See Temi Otedola’s tweet below: