Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
Popular celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, are in a steady relationship as they prepare to launch their first podcast known as ‘How Far’.
Otedola, who has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick ‘Citation’, took to her Twitter page to share the news.
She wrote:
“We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness…. #HowFarPodcast”
The lovebirds seize every opportunity to publicly flaunt their three-year relationship.
See Temi Otedola’s tweet below:
We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday.
You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be a madness…. #HowFarPodcast pic.twitter.com/CaPxDRKShk
— Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) November 17, 2020
Bam Bam Reacts As Fan Prays For Her Marriage
Reality TV star, Bamike Olawunmi, alias Bam Bam, has reacted to a fan’s prayer for her marriage. The fan who couldn’t help but express joy about the lasting union of the former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to Twitter to pray that nothing comes between the actress and her husband, Teddy A.
“One thing that gives me joy about #BamTeddy is that people who know them (I mean their circle) admire their union. They describe their love/marriage as a union ordained in heaven. This gladdens my heart. God has been faithful & I pray that God continues to watch over/protect them“, the fan’s tweet reads.
Bam Bam simply replied with a heart emoji:
“Amen”
See her reply below:
Amen ❤️ https://t.co/jXReMkbKE8
— Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) November 18, 2020
Tobi Bakre Begs Twitter To Verify His Account
Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has appealed to Twitter to verify his account. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter handle to made the call.
In his words:
“Pls verify my account o @Twitter”
Information Nigeria recalls the multi-talented media personality shared a throwback picture of himself and Banky W.
He took to his Instagram page to share the photo alongside their recently taken pictures. In his caption, he waxed motivational about how tables turn easily and the fact that no condition is permanent.
His words are attributed to the fact that the throwback picture shows the notable R&B singer feeling a little irritated by an overzealous fan who would later become Tobi Bakre.
See his tweet below:
Pls verify my account o @Twitter
— Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) November 17, 2020
‘I Combined My Acting Career With Working In LUTH’ – Jemima Osunde
Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has revealed that she combined her acting career with working in LUTH. She made this known via her official Twitter page.
Her disclosure comes on the heels of being recently nominated for The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting. Osunde, 24, has been nominated alongside Chimezie Imo, 27, Ruby Akubueze, 23, Tobi Bakre, 26, Swanky JKA, 28, Tomiwa Tegbe, 28, and Bukunmi Oluwasina, 26.
In her words:
“Framing this nomination because phew! What a year I’ve had. Thank God for the needed encouragement he sets up for us in dire times. One year of combining working in LUTH with keeping my budding acting career afloat sis almost drowned! Thank you @TFAAfrica”
See her tweet below:
https://twitter.com/JemimaOsunde/status/1328966869714432000?s=20
