Tekno To Release Debut Album, ‘Old Romance’ In December

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Tekno is set to release his debut studio album titled ‘Old Romance’ in December 2020. This has been confirmed from the singer’s Twitter page on Wednesday.

Quoting a tweet announcing the news, he wrote:

“December”

The self-proclaimed Slim Daddy has been in the industry for almost a decade. His breakthrough single, ‘Dance’, was released in 2013 under Made Men Music Group.

He is the only artist that has been in the Nigerian music industry for over five years without an album. Despite this, he has earned several nominations in top award categories. The most prominent one is the 2017 BET Award where he was nominated in the category of Best International Act Africa.

See his tweet below: