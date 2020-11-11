Tekno Set To Release His First Album In December

Afro-pop star, Tekno has surprised music lovers with the announcement that he will be releasing his first album this before the year ends.
Tekno has been in the music industry for more almost a decade but does not have a single album. But he has decided to end that unwanted record by releasing an album in December.
The album is titled ‘Old Romance’ is expected to feature some high-profile names.
The 2017 BET Best International Act Africa nominee made the announcement on Twitter.
December 🤞🏽 https://t.co/FAjUnePZFN
— TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) November 11, 2020