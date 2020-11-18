Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governoshrip poll has been affirmed as the winner of the election by a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta in his ruling dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

This is coming after the lawyers of the appellants withdrew the six appeals.

The appeals dismissed were filed by the Alliance for Democracy, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, and Labour Movement.

Accord Party against Diri and Ewhrudjakpo was also dismissed.

The court therefore in a unanimous judgment ruled that the appeals against the governor and his deputy were dismissed following the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.