Politics
Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governoshrip poll has been affirmed as the winner of the election by a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court.
Justice Sylvester Ngwuta in his ruling dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
This is coming after the lawyers of the appellants withdrew the six appeals.
The appeals dismissed were filed by the Alliance for Democracy, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, and Labour Movement.
Accord Party against Diri and Ewhrudjakpo was also dismissed.
The court therefore in a unanimous judgment ruled that the appeals against the governor and his deputy were dismissed following the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.
Politics
Defection: Ebonyi Senators, Reps Disown Umahi
The Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the National Assembly has disowned Governor Dave Umahi over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recall that Governor Umahi had on Tuesday formally defected from the PDP to the APC.
However, the National Leadership of the PDP had in a statement denied that Umahi dumped the party because of alleged injustice.
Reacting to the move, the Chairman of the Ebonyi National Assembly caucus and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu, at a press conference in Abuja, said though Umahi has the right to join any political party of his choice, the reasons he advanced for his defection were untenable.
He said the National Assembly members from the state, would not abandon the PDP because of Umahi.
Politics
South-South Governors Demand Apology From Presidency After Cancelled Meeting
The governors of the South-South have demanded an unreserved apology from the presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt Tuesday.
The presidency had reportedly fixed a meeting for Tuesday with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues affecting the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protest.
The Federal Government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.
Addressing South-South leaders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed regret at the botched meeting which was called at the instance of the presidency, through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
However, after rescheduling the meeting to 1 pm, Professor Gambari put a call through to Okowa and cancelled the meeting.
Okowa said the people of the region have been embarrassed, disgraced, and disrespected.
Politics
Ebonyi APC Spokesman Resigns, Says ‘I Can’t Work With Umahi’
The Spokesman of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress Mr. Chika Nwoba, has kicked against Governor Dave Umahi, who defected to the party on Tuesday.
Mr. Chika in a surprising move resigned as the spokesman of the now-ruling party in the state, pointing out that he cannot work with Governor Umahi.
Nwoba in a statement thanked the APC and its leaders for finding him worthy to be elected to the position in 2018, at the age of 27.
On Tuesday, Umahi defected to APC, thereby increasing the number of APC governors in the region to two.
