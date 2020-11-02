Entertainment
‘Strong Woman’, Wizkid Celebrates Twitter Influencer, Rinu On Her Birthday
Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has celebrated Twitter influencer known as Rinu on her birthday. The singer did not stop there. He also used her picture as his Twitter profile picture.
Describing her as a strong woman, the 30-year-old father of three prays for her to be always blessed everyday of her life.
His tweet reads:
“Happy birthday Queen. Blessings and love always! God bless strong woman!”
Rinu also returned the gesture by urging her followers to keep streaming his newly released record-breaking album, ‘Made in Lagos’.
Rinu has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaigns. She was also among the influencers who received the blue verification tick from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.
See Wizkid’s tweet below:
Entertainment
LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has shared that nothing will stop him from telling his kids about the Lekki Massacre. The singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to say that the person who will prevent him from sharing the night when soldiers went to the Lekki Toll gate to shoot at peaceful protesters is not yet born.
In his words:
“Them never burn that person that will stop me from telling my kids and the next generation what happened in lekki toll gate ….. #LEKKITOLLGATEMASSCRE”
Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took time to appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who joined the #EndSARS movement.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks
Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe posted a couple of photos of herself via Instagram on Monday and she looked almost unrecognizable.
In the photos she shared, the mother of two was spotted rocking a bald head while dressed in traditional male attire.
The 42-years-old film star had to transform her appearance from head to toe for a movie role and she noted that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the movie because they will love it.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress debuted the look and she wrote;
“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘Don’t Rob People Of Their Dignity Under Guise Of Helping Them’ – Actor Femi Jacobs
Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has offered some bits of advice to those who try to rob people of their dignity under the guise of helping them.
The movie star took to his Twitter page to simply write:
“Do not rob people of their dignity under the guise of helping them.”
The award-winning movie star also shared his thoughts on corrupt public office holders in Nigeria, particularly the fact that there is no pressure on them to perform excellently at their roles.
His tweet reads:
“You’ll have more opposition here for wanting to be excellent than you’ll have for wanting to be corrupt.”
See his posts below:
Trending
