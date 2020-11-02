‘Strong Woman’, Wizkid Celebrates Twitter Influencer, Rinu On Her Birthday

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has celebrated Twitter influencer known as Rinu on her birthday. The singer did not stop there. He also used her picture as his Twitter profile picture.

Describing her as a strong woman, the 30-year-old father of three prays for her to be always blessed everyday of her life.

His tweet reads:

“Happy birthday Queen. Blessings and love always! God bless strong woman!”

Rinu also returned the gesture by urging her followers to keep streaming his newly released record-breaking album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

Rinu has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaigns. She was also among the influencers who received the blue verification tick from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

See Wizkid’s tweet below: