Strippers Spotted At Wedding Reception In Nigeria
A video circulating on social media captures the moment some strippers were seen performing at a wedding reception in Nigeria.
Information Nigeria learnt that the brother of the groom thought it wise to entertain guests by hiring strippers to perform at the afterparty of the wedding.
The man decided to make the unusual move which has got people talking.
In the video, the strippers rocked skimpy outfits as they showed off their dance skills to the pleasure of the guests.
The web user, who made the video available tweeted;
“Lord wash my eyes.
A friends brother legit had strippers as entertainment at his wedding reception
Yo”
Watch the video below:
You have to be BOLD to do this at your wedding 😳😂. https://t.co/v4193aNcfB pic.twitter.com/MlaugNru5g
— Kachi (@Wyld__Flower) November 15, 2020
School Resumption: Shehu Sani Shares Security Tips With Parents
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned Nigerian parents against posting photos of their children in school uniforms on social media.
This advice is coming due to the insecurity being recorded in different parts of the country.
He advised parents and guardians not to post photos of their children in school uniforms on social media platforms.
According to the former lawmaker, school badges and uniforms can help criminal elements to track the location of the children, thereby exposing them to danger.
He wrote:
“As the schools resume, don’t post the photos of your children in school uniforms on social media platforms in perilous and dangerous times like this. The School badge and uniform indicate and locate where your child is, hence putting him or her in danger. Don’t give careless clue.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 10, 2020
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 10, 2020
Dangote Waiver: Nigeria Is Rigged In Favour Of The Well-Connected, Says Atedo Peterside
The president and founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside has reacted to the decision of the federal government to allow Aliko Dangote and his company, Dangote Cement export goods.
He expressed that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected people.
Peterside was reacting to news that the federal government has granted Dangote Cement a waiver to export cement through the closed land borders.
He wrote on his Twitter page:
“Allowing legitimate exporters & importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer,” Peterside, who is also the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, wrote in a tweet.
“Why refuse everybody else & allow only one company (Dangote)? This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons.”
— Atedo Peterside (@AtedoPeterside) November 10, 2020
— Atedo Peterside (@AtedoPeterside) November 10, 2020
