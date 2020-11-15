Strippers Spotted At Wedding Reception In Nigeria

A video circulating on social media captures the moment some strippers were seen performing at a wedding reception in Nigeria.

Information Nigeria learnt that the brother of the groom thought it wise to entertain guests by hiring strippers to perform at the afterparty of the wedding.

The man decided to make the unusual move which has got people talking.

In the video, the strippers rocked skimpy outfits as they showed off their dance skills to the pleasure of the guests.

The web user, who made the video available tweeted;

“Lord wash my eyes.

A friends brother legit had strippers as entertainment at his wedding reception

Yo”

Watch the video below: