Education
Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday
The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that it will resume meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday.
This was made known by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Wednesday night.
The federal government and ASUU are reportedly expected to discuss issues including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment spokesman, Charles Akpan, made it known to newsmen that the dialogue with the ASUU leaders would hold at the minister’s conference hall.
Education
ASUU Can’t Call Off Strike Now, NLC Tells Senate
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be difficult to be called off presently.
President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the Senate Committee on Aviation.
He expressed that ASUU could not call off the strike when the issue under consideration still lingered.
He expressed that the strike is not only on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) but also the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.
He asked the government to show enough commitment to resolve the issue of the ASUU strike once and for all.
Asked if NLC would advise ASUU to resume while negotiations continue, Wabba said, “That is not how negotiations are done.”
Education
Strike: ASUU’s Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing: Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has expressed that the payment platform proposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) does not have hardware backing.
Recall that the union has been on strike for over eight months in protest against the Federal Government’s preferred Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
In a bid to solve the problem, the union developed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software.
He gave an update on the whole situation while speaking with State House correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Ngige revealed that the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was conducting an integrity test on the software, stating that the integrity test will last between 6-8 weeks.
Ngige explained that the Federal Government did not make provision for the procurement of the UTAS hardware in the budget.
“As we speak, ASUU has no hardware and UTAS does not have hardware backing.
“I am waiting for the NITDA full report, but in the preliminary report they gave me, the software integrity test will take them about six to eight weeks and thereafter, we go to the hardware. But the big issue is, ‘who will provide the hardware?’
“ASUU doesn’t have the finances to do so. Has government budgeted for it now as we speak? So, that one is a major problem.” Ngige said.
Education
Zulum Visits Chibok School, Orders Complete Rehabilitation
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has ordered immediate steps to be taken on the complete reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Chibok.
Recall that the Chibok Secondary School in Borno State was attacked in April 2014 by Boko Haram Terrorists and over 200 mostly Christian female students were kidnapped from the School while they were preparing to write their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.
However, Governor Zulum on Tuesday after visiting the school approved the rehabilitation of the Chibok Secondary School which has been abandoned and in a state of disrepair since the Boko Haram attack.
Zulum who visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok directed the state ministry of education to come up with a reconstruction and remodeling plan for the school.
