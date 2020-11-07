‘Stop Spending Money To Impress People You Don’t Know’: Ezuruonye

Popular Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye has taken to his Twitter account to caution those living beyond their means.

According to the actor, if a person cannot afford a product or service twice then it means the he or she cannot afford it.

The actor went ahead to advise people to stop spending money just to impress other people they don’t know or like.

In his words;

“If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it. Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like. #nofakezone”

See his tweet below: