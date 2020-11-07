Connect with us

‘Stop Spending Money To Impress People You Don’t Know’: Ezuruonye

Published

23 seconds ago

on

‘Stop Spending Money To Impress People You Don’t Know’ - Actor Mike Ezuruonye
Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye

Popular Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye has taken to his Twitter account to caution those living beyond their means.

According to the actor, if a person cannot afford a product or service twice then it means the he or she cannot afford it.

The actor went ahead to advise people to stop spending money just to impress other people they don’t know or like.

In his words;

“If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it. Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like. #nofakezone”

See his tweet below:

LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

Wizkid

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat musician, Wizkid, has engaged his fans on Twitter. The superstar artist in a bid to reveal details about his latest album, ‘Made in Lagos’ told his fanbase known as Wizkid FC to ask him any questions.

WIZKID FC“, he tweeted to get their attention.

I’m here! #AskWizkid #MadeInLagos“, he went on.

When a fan asked him why he chose to name the album ‘Made in Lagos’, he replied:

“Lagos is everything to me!”

He also revealed that he doesn’t have a special song on the album because every song is special to him. Also, he answered that his kids and his fans inspired him to record the song, ‘Smile’.

See his tweets below:

The singer’s tweets

The singer’s tweets

The singer’s tweets

 

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to remember Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for his statement that 5G is evil upon the release of 6G by China.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that China has just sent out the world’s first 6G satellite into orbit. 6G is reportedly a hundred times faster than 5G.

Therefore, some Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform have been wondering how Pastor Chris will react to this latest development. Some of them can’t help but think that he will most likely label 6G evil and a sign of the Anti-Christ as well.

The senior pastor of Love World Ministries had sparked controversy on social media when he declared that Christians should not use 5G because it is of the devil. He also said that 5G is the cause of COVID-19.

See tweets below:

tweet

tweet

tweet

Mercy Johnson

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.

The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.

She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:

“Family”

In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.

On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.

See the actress’ Instagram post below:

The actress’ post

