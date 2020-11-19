‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had earlier dragged his sister-in-law by the neck after she celebrated him and his brother on their 39th birthday on Wednesday.

The singer had called out his sister-in-law and he accused her of being the brain behind their family woes.

Taking to his Instastories, Paul once again cautioned Lola to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.

Read his post below: