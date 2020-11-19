Entertainment
‘Stop Idolizing Men Of God’ – Toke Makinwa Tells Fans
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has advised her fans to stop idolizing men of God. The multi-talented media personality took to her official Instagram page on Thursday to share an episode from her vlog where she discusses the unrealistic expectations people have of clergymen. This is based on a pastor’s pulpit confession of adultery she stumbled on.
She posted the video with a lengthy caption. Part of which reads:
“It left me feeling like if all men of God shared some of their inner struggles and acted less perfect, perhaps we won’t hold them all to unattainable standards, the idolizing is too much. After all, before they became ‘Men’ of God, they are first men.”
See her full post below:
‘It’s Our Anniversary Month’, Mabel Makun Shares Photo With Husband, AY
Mabel Makun, wife of popular comedian, AY Makun, has shared a new photo of she and her husband together on her Instagram page.
The calm and unassuming beautiful wife of the veteran stand-up comedian turned award winning filmmaker wrote that she is basking in the euphoria of their wedding anniversary month.
In her words:
“Allow me to swank you with my Jerry husband that sometimes can be Tom. It’s our anniversary month.”
Information Nigeria recalls the comedian cum actor shared recently via Twitter that he is appalled by the state of living in Nigeria. In his words:
“A lot of people are struggling to survive in this country.”
See Mabel Makun’s post below:
Actor, Model, Comedian, Philanthropist… Meet The Latest Groom, Williams Uchemba
Williams Uchemba, who was born on October 22, is an actor, motivational speaker, model, comedian, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The Abia-born thespian graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relation from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State.
Uchemba began his career in the early 2000s as a child actor and came into the limelight in 2001 after appearing in the Nollywood blockbuster movie, “The Journey of the Dead” along with Olu Jacobs, Ramsey Noah, and Pete Edochie.
Since then, the multi-talented actor never looked back as he has gone ahead to feature in more blockbuster movies like Sugar Rush (2019), Merry Men 2(2019) and Story Story: The African Rideshare (2018). He is the recipient of several awards.
The actor adopted an 18-year-old furniture maker in June and he promised to sponsor his education. He recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, Brunella Oscar at her hometown, Alor in Anambra state. The actor’s wife, Brunella opened up on their love story with Wedding Digest Naija and she disclosed that she made the first move. According to the English trained medical doctor, they both met on Facebook after she sent him a message.
BBNaija’s Nengi Advocates Against Police Brutality In Uganda
Reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has advocated against police brutality in Uganda via Twitter. The BBNaija Lockdown finalist who feels distraught over the blatant display of injustice by the police in Uganda took to her official Twitter page on Thursday to share her pain and anger.
In her words:
“Our hearts are with the families of the fallen and we pray peace be restored to all Ugandans, Ninjas and others alike. We will not be silent, we will not back down now #StopPoliceBrutalityinUganda
It’s a dark hour in Uganda Times like these are when we question our humanity and ask God questions like ‘will we ever have freedom without paying dearly with our lives’?”
See her tweets below:
