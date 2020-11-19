‘Stop Idolizing Men Of God’ – Toke Makinwa Tells Fans

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has advised her fans to stop idolizing men of God. The multi-talented media personality took to her official Instagram page on Thursday to share an episode from her vlog where she discusses the unrealistic expectations people have of clergymen. This is based on a pastor’s pulpit confession of adultery she stumbled on.

She posted the video with a lengthy caption. Part of which reads:

“It left me feeling like if all men of God shared some of their inner struggles and acted less perfect, perhaps we won’t hold them all to unattainable standards, the idolizing is too much. After all, before they became ‘Men’ of God, they are first men.”

See her full post below: