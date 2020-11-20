“Stop Deceiving Women” – Actress Ayo Adesanya Tells Men

Nigerian actress, Ayo Adesanya, recently penned a message to men, who are fond of stringing women along and giving them false hopes.

The film star shared a post in which she cautioned men, who have formed the habit of cajoling multiple women at the same time, to refrain from such acts because God will expose them in due time.

Adesanya then captioned the post with the words;

“Am I making sense …make I loud am …”

See her full post below: