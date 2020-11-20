Entertainment
“Stop Deceiving Women” – Actress Ayo Adesanya Tells Men
Nigerian actress, Ayo Adesanya, recently penned a message to men, who are fond of stringing women along and giving them false hopes.
The film star shared a post in which she cautioned men, who have formed the habit of cajoling multiple women at the same time, to refrain from such acts because God will expose them in due time.
Adesanya then captioned the post with the words;
“Am I making sense …make I loud am …”
See her full post below:
Singer Simi Laments Over Men Having More Privileges Than Women
Popular Nigerian female singer, Simisola Ogunleye, alias Simi, has expressed her angst regarding male privileges. The award winning songstress took to Twitter to share her pain over the lack of privileges for women.
In her words:
“Imagine what women could do with men’s privileges. Damn.”
The mother of one takes time to lash at the government’s inefficiency and improper governance on her official Twitter page.
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Joromi’ crooner, who has dropped her highly-anticipated EP ‘Restless II’, could not hide her displeasure with the government’s inability to come into agreement with ASUU in order for the long strike to be called off.
See her tweet below:
‘I Don’t Forgive When I Block People’: BBNaija’s Diane
Reality TV star and rising actress, Diane Russet, has stated that she does not forgive or renege on her decision whenever she blocks or unfollows someone.
The budding filmmaker and brand influencer took to her Twitter page to share this fact. Her tweet reads thus:
“I don’t unfollow/block easily. if I do, there’s no undoing. Moving forward, keep the same energy.”
Her tweet has been interpreted to be a direct shade at her fellow BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ star, Ike, who reportedly unfollowed her and a few other housemates from the season on Instagram.
Information Nigeria recalls the 24-year-old came under fire for her recent pro-LGBTQ remarks.
See her tweet below:
Laycon Celebrates 700K Followers On Twitter
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has celebrated the fact that he currently has 7oo,ooo followers on Twitter.
The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Friday to appreciate his fans for the love and support.
In his words:
“Wait!!! 700k I love you guys”
The rapper cum brand ambassador, who recently turned 27, has been signing multiple ambassadorial contracts. Notable ones include Orijin, Oppo, and GoTV.
Information Nigeria recalls the University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy wrote a lengthy post on Instagram thanking his fans identified as ‘Icons’ for surprising him with lovely and luxury birthday gifts.
See his tweet below:
