Entertainment
‘Stop Being Envious Of Others’ – Yul Edochie Tells Fans
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has offered his take on envy among human beings. The film star turned political aspirant took to his Twitter page to state that envy, hate and jealousy should not be encouraged.
According to the father of four, being happy when others succeed will positively impact a person’s life. In his words:
“So much envy in people’s hearts. Humans would prefer to see you in pain than see you happy. I wonder why. Get rid of it.
Read Also: “Na person wey dey alive dey do film” – Yul Edochie set to join/lead protest in Anambra
Get rid of the envy, beef, hate, jealousy. Be happy for others. Even if it’s not happening for you at the moment, be positive, yours will come.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
DJ Cuppy To Release New Video Featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Karma’
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, is set to release a new music video featuring Ghanaian rapper, Stonebwoy, titled ‘Karma’.
The song is a track on her debut studio album, ‘Original Copy’.
Taking to Instagram on Friday afternoon, the celebrity disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, shared pictures from the set of the music video. Her caption asks fans if they want the video released.
It reads:
“Should I drop the #Karma video?”
Read Also: Throwback photo of billionaire daughters, Temi Otedola, DJ Cuppy
Information Nigeria recalls the musician recently celebrated her 28th birthday with a lot of fanfare. She received messages from fans all over the world who had a lovely thing or two to say about her.
See her Instagram post below:
Entertainment
‘Chase Your Dreams Fearlessly’ – BBNaija’s TrikyTee
Reality TV star, Timmy Sinclair, better known as Trikytee, has shared some motivational words with his fans. The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to Instagram on Friday to post a few pictures.
In his caption, he encourages others to chase their dreams fearlessly. He added that nothing can stop a person determined to make their dreams come true.
His caption reads:
“Chase your dreams and goals fearlessly…nothing can stop you as long as you believe…in God!!! Tycoons that’s how we roll…”
Read Also: BBN’s Trikytee now Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor Diri
Information Nigeria recalls the aspiring Nollywood filmmaker recently received a political appointment from the Governor of his native state, Bayelsa.
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Learn From Every Situation And Move On’ – BBNaija’s Eric
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Eric Oshiokhai, has shared some words of advice on his Instagram page. According to the reality TV star and fitness enthusiast, it is a good habit to learn from every situation no matter how bad it is.
Sharing a picture of himself, he writes:
“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you; build the habit of learning from any situation you find yourself in and keep it moving.”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Eric Appointed As Judge On Mr Ideal Nigeria 2020
The self-proclaimed ‘Gentle Tiger’ was in a relationship with his BBNaija colleague, Lilo, during his stay in the Lockdown house. Both stars were inseparable at the time.
See his Instagram post below:
Trending
- News Feed23 hours ago
If I Run For Political Office Nobody Can Beat Me -Davido Brags (Video)
- Politics20 hours ago
Obaseki’s ADC Collapse During Governor’s Second Term Inauguration
- News Feed23 hours ago
Husbands Who Love Their Wives Will Earn Their Wives’ Submission: Oyedepo
- National News8 hours ago
Obasanjo: How Rawlings Intervened When Abacha Wanted To Destroy My Organisation
- News Feed15 hours ago
Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild
- News Feed15 hours ago
#EndSARS: Pharmacist begs CBN governor to unfreeze his account
- News Feed15 hours ago
List Of Nollywood Actresses Who Have Never Kissed In A Movie
- Politics10 hours ago
‘Defamation’: El-Rufai Sues Omokri, Odinkalu