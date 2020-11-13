‘Stop Being Envious Of Others’ – Yul Edochie Tells Fans

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has offered his take on envy among human beings. The film star turned political aspirant took to his Twitter page to state that envy, hate and jealousy should not be encouraged.

According to the father of four, being happy when others succeed will positively impact a person’s life. In his words:

“So much envy in people’s hearts. Humans would prefer to see you in pain than see you happy. I wonder why. Get rid of it.

Get rid of the envy, beef, hate, jealousy. Be happy for others. Even if it’s not happening for you at the moment, be positive, yours will come.”

See his tweet below: