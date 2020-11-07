‘Keep your private life far from your friends’ – Uche Maduagwu tells Ini Edo

Nollywood’s Uche Maduagwu has taken a shot at colleague Ini Edo.

Uche Maduagwu known for his unpopular comments on the lives of his colleagues in the limelight has advised well known Nollywood actress and brand ambassador Ini Edo to stop advertising her man to her friends because not all of them are happy for her.

In a post on Instagram, actor Uche Maduagwu advised the actress to keep her life private and also away from her female friends from the Nollywood movie industry. He stated that not everyone around her is happy for her.

His post reads:

Stop advertising your #man to your friends not all of them are #happy for you. #Iniedo, keep your private life far from your #friends especially the ones in #nollywood not all female friends are 100% happy when they see the other about to have a blissful #marriage. Keep the #good news to yourself and with your #family until everything is almost set because Aye le. Congrats on what God is about to do, to those who are still doubting are they God?🙄#share.