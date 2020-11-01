Connect with us

Calabar Monach, Edidem Ekpo Otu tells Governor Ayade to resign

Published

7 hours ago

on

Calabar Monach, Edidem Ekpo Otu tells Governor Ayade to resign

Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Otu has asked Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state to step aside.

Daily Trust reported that the monarch said this when Liyel Imoke, a former governor of the state paid homage to him.

The Obong blamed Ayade for the vandalism, looting and destruction of public and private property in the state last week. He maintained that the Governor needs to step aside to enable an interim administration come up so that he can learn governance.

He said;

“He (Ayade) has not been holding security meeting regularly. This thing would not have happened if he had called the security people together after hearing what happened in Lagos and other places; If he had called them together and tell them, look my friends; nothing should happen in my state.

“The Governor should be able to open his door for people to come in, and should work with everybody. We have to face it; we don’t need to play around with it; we cannot continue this way. You tell him that there is a need for total reconciliation; a total rehabilitation of whatever he has been doing.

“Everybody matters in this state. He should be able to talk to people. He wouldn’t call you and even when you call him, he doesn’t answer the call. Nobody talks to him.”

The Monarch also accused Governor Ayade of not picking his calls after several attempts. He added;

Speaking earlier, Imoke told the Obong that in the wake of the incident, he thought it wise to seek the help and cooperation of the traditional institution in finding a way out of the problem. He also disclosed that he was directly affected by the crisis which trailed the #EndSARS protests between October 23 and October 24, as his wife’s shop was vandalized by hoodlums.

He said;

“We do not understand the extent of the carnage.

“We are all victims of this incident.

“If you were not hit directly, you were hit indirectly.

“For me, I was hit directly, so to very many public officials. They were also hit directly.”

Reacting to the Obong’s comment, the Governor’s media aide Christian Ita averred that it is very doubtful that his principal would ignore a call from the Obong of Calabar, stressing that the governor holds him in high esteem as the traditional father of the state.

Ita said;

“He couldn’t have ignored the monarch’s phone calls.

“It is unfair for him to call for the governor, who has done all in his power very sincerely to enhance the fortunes of he state, to step aside.”

Buhari Govt Will Stop Doctors From Leaving Nigeria: Minister

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Buhari Govt Will Stop Doctors From Leaving Nigeria: Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said the Federal Government will do all it can to prevent medical doctors from leaving the country.

The minister stated this on Friday in Abuja after inspecting work on the new cancer centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Ehanire revealed that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will provide the necessary incentives to make migration unattractive for the doctors.

The Health Minister admitted that medical doctors leaving Nigeria to foreign countries has become a challenge.

We have plans to provide better funding for our hospitals in Nigeria and make such migration unattractive, he said.

According to Ehanire, hospitals performed well during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

He, therefore, pledged that the government will do everything possible to ensure that doctors will prefer to remain and work in the country.

Ehanire advised hospital managements to spend wisely, properly maintain the facilities when completed and seek alternative sources of funding.

He praised the hospital administrators for its prompt services to patients and advised them to be prepared for a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic as other countries are now experiencing.

“Schools are resuming, people are travelling in and out the country so we must be prepared for any emergency,” he warned.

Speed Darlington drags Desmond Elliot over comments on social media regulation (video)

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has also slammed Desmond Elliot over his recent comments about the Nigerian youths, celebrities, and the use of social media which sparked outrage.

Recall the actor turned politician was heavily dragged on social media last week after a video of him referring to youths as ”children” while reacting to the crisis that broke out from the #EndSARS protest, surfaced online.

Speed while reacting to Desmond’s statement during a recent Instagram Live session, said he believes the lawmaker representing Surulere constituency wants to run for President based on what he’s seen and read online.

The Instagram sensation and singer, who has repeatedly said he wants to contest in the next Nigeria presidential election, stated that he won’t allow Desmomd take his ‘life dream’ away from him.

Fallen Breasts Have No Remedy, Troll Tells BBNaija’s Vee

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Fallen Breasts Have No Remedy, Troll Tells BBNaija’s Vee

Victoria Adeyele, known as Vee has replied a troll who mocked and body-shamed her on social media.

The troll took to Vee’s comment section on Instagram to tell her that her breasts have fallen and have no remedy.

 

Vee Replies Troll

The chocolate skinned reality TV star had taken to her verified Instagram page today October 31 and shared some adorable photos of herself.

Falling breast is a falling breast, no remedy” the troll had commented on Vee’s post.

Reacting to the comment, Vee said “Zaddy likes them like that

 

Vee Replies Troll

Trending