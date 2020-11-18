Stella Damascus Reacts As Erica Says She Wants To Be Pampered And Babied By Someone

Veteran actress, Stella Damascus recently reacted to a tweet put out by her junior colleague, Erica Nlewedim.

Nlewedim had taken to her Twitter account to complain about adulting.

The controversial reality TV star cum actress noted she just wants to be pampered and babied by someone, adding that she doesn’t want to be an ‘adult’ anymore.

In her words;

‘I just want to be pampered and babied by someone.. i don’t want to be an adult anymore’.

Responding to the tweet, Damascus welcomed the reality TV star with open arms to the club of people, who desire to be spoiled without having to go through any stress.

The actress wrote;

“Welcome to the club my love”.

See the tweet below: