‘Speaking In Tongues Will Not Replace The Apology You Owe People’, Alibaba Knocks Christians

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Alibaba

Alibaba

Popular stand-up comedian, Alibaba has come for Christians who speak in tongues but are hostile towards people. According to the veteran, it is not enough apology for their wrongdoings which include selfishness, backbiting and pride.

The comedian cum actor took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts thus:

“Speaking in tongues will not replace the apology you owe people in English!! You are quarrelling with people. Backbiting friends. Creating divisions. Cheating customers.

Breaking families. Bearing false witnesses. Never generous. Bitter to people. Refuse to pay loans. Treat subordinate like trash. Spread falsehood. Selfish. Yet… you can speak in tongues”

See his post below:

The comedian's post

 

‘$3M Is A Lot Of Money Even For Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda Knocks Davido

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Davido Rejoices As He Finally Gets To Use His Name On Instagram
Davido announces release of new album Monday

Davido

Davido has received a reply from popular journalist, Gimba Kakanda after the former said that $3 million will be spent quickly. Information Nigeria recalls Davido replied a fan who compared him to Wizkid because the latter gets more endorsement deals.

The ‘Fem’ singer had tweeted thus:

“3 m dollars? Lmao ……something wey go finish now now Cc @icebox”

Read AlsoDavido, Chioma Love Up On Instagram Amid Cheating Rumors

Kakanda decided to drop his two cents by stating that $3 million is a lot of money even for a billionaire like Dangote. In his words:

“3 million dollars is a lot of money even for Dangote. The richest Blackman on the planet would sense any debit of that size. That’s about 1.4 billion Naira in the parallel market today.”

See his comment below:

Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

See Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

InformationNigeria Top 5 trending stories of the week

Information Nigeria brings you the top 5 trending stories you might have missed during the week.

Kindly click on the links to read the stories.

Actress, Muma Gee opens up on her failed marriage

Actress, Muma Gee opens up on her failed marriage

Muma Gee and Prince Eke

Nigerian actress, singer and songwriter, Muma Gee has opened up about her failed marriage to actor and father of her three children, Prince Eke.

Arewa Twitter Users Berates Actress Rahama Sadau Over ‘Indecent Dressing’

Rahama Sadau

Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau received a wave of criticism from religious conservatives after she showed off a little bit of skin in some photos she posted via Twitter.

‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media

Prince Eke and Muma Gee

Nigerian actor, Prince Eke has dragged his estranged wife, Muma Gee over her recent interview where talked about their failed marriage.

Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter

Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s name was mentioned when two British models, Kenza and Eva Apio decided to wash their dirty linen in public.

Wizkid Engages Twitter Fans; Reveals Details About ‘Made In Lagos’

Wizkid

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat musician, Wizkid, has engaged his fans on Twitter.

The superstar artist in a bid to reveal details about his latest album, ‘Made in Lagos’ told his fanbase known as Wizkid FC to ask him any questions.

Etinosa Idemudia Cautions Tolani Baj; Says Dark-Skinned Women Are Not Underrated

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Tolani Baj, Etinosa Idemudia

Tolani Baj, Etinosa Idemudia

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has replied reality TV star, Tolani Baj who complained that dark-skinned women are always underrated by many people.

Dark-skin women are always underrated & underestimated. Hmm“, Tolani Baj had tweeted on Friday.

The actress then took to her Instagram page on Saturday to write that the reality TV star is beautiful just the way she is.

In her words:

“Good morning @tolanibaj. With all due respect, I understand that the pressure to measure up to your peers can be very daunting. Everybody assumes once you are famous it’s automatic ‘success’ ‘cashout’. Please block the noise and don’t let it get to you. You are so so beautiful, intelligent and your time is definitely coming. 

Read Also‘Marriages Are Harder Today Because People Skip The Talking Stage’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Please remove the notion from your mind that your skin colour may be holding you back and reach for the sky. I love and respect you and the sky is only your starting point I’m putting this out here because it will uplift another dark skin girl who may feel what you said is gospel”

See her full post below:

The actress’ post

