Sowore Raises Alarm Over Plot To Arrest, Kill Him

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the alleged plan of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to dump the Peoples Democratic Party.

There have been speculations that the Ebonyi State Governor wants to join the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 election.

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and other leaders met with Umahi to persuade him to stay at the party.

Reacting to the report, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“The rumour that my friend & brother Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state is planning to leave @OfficialPDPNig & join @OfficialAPCNg is troubling. I am yet to confirm if it is true & I will see him in the next few days to know the true position of things but if it is then I urge.”

“The leadership of the PDP to do all they can to ensure that he stays. Not only is he a profoundly good man and an excellent Governor but his contributions to the success of the PDP over the last 20 years at various levels is immeasurable and simply extraordinary.”

“Apart from that, he happens to be a good friend of mine & someone I hold in high esteem &have immense respect & affection for. Unlike many he is forthright & his word is his bond. He is either with u or against u, he is fearless & bold &he has the courage of his convictions.”

“What makes the matter worse is that other Governors or may also contemplate leaving if he does because he has a lot of friends & goodwill amongst them.”

“If that happens it will affect our party’s chances in the 2023 presidential election in a very significant way.”

“Again I call on the National Chairman and the NWC of our great party to do all they can to keep Umahi on board.”

“He is one of our brightest and best and losing him to the APC would be a monumental error and great tragedy.”

“The fact of the matter is that we need him just as we need everyone else and petty divisions and internal wranglings at this crucial time do not help us.”

“Umahi is a great asset to the party and a source of strength and inspiration to the rank & file right across the country.”