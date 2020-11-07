Southampton Move To The Top Of The EPL Table For The First Time Ever After Win Over Newcastle

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told his side to believe “anything is possible” after they went top of the Premier League for the first time ever.

Just over a year on from a 9-0 home humiliation by Leicester, which left the Austrian in danger of being sacked, he guided Saints to the summit of the English top flight for the first time since 1988 with a comfortable victory over Newcastle.

“I must be very proud. We developed not with a lot of invested money but with a lot of invested work.

“We had some good results in the past two or three months and it was important everyone can see the philosophy we are following can be successful.

“Everyone was on the highest level and it’s a little bit scary what we’re doing at the moment. But it’s not surprising because I see them working.”

It was a dominant performance for Hasenhuttl’s side, who moved the ball well and deservedly ran out winners after Che Adams’ superb first-half volley and Stuart Armstrong’s drilled effort late on.

Newcastle, who remain 11th in the table, were the exact opposite and contributed to their defeat by carelessly losing the ball in dangerous positions for both goals.

“The goals we gave away probably summed up our evening,” said Magpies manager Steve Bruce.

“We gave it away far too cheaply and far too often. We were a shadow of the team I saw against Everton.”