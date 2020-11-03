Connect with us

Soldiers Who Flogged Women For Indecent Dressing Arrested

11 hours ago

Men of the Nigerian Army who were caught on tape dehumanising and assaulting ladies in Ibanda have been arrested.

This was made known by the Oyo state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede.

“My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend. I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I’ve been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks — they will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State. Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.”

Soldiers who harassed residents of Oyo

Tension As Erica, Kiddwaya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

11 hours ago

November 3, 2020

Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates turn lovers, Erica Nlewedim and Terseer Kiddwaya have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As of press time, it is unclear why the duo unfollowed each other, but feelers are guessing it’s because Kidd declared that he is cool with Laycon, who Erica is not friends with.

See screenshot below;

Hausa girls have the most premarital sex: Kemi Olunloyo

11 hours ago

November 3, 2020

Controversial personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has stated that girls from the Northern part of Nigeria engage more in premarital sex than other tribes.

Olunloyo, who disclosed this on Twitter, added that Hausa girls hide their innocence under a hijab claiming to be pure and holy because secretly indulge in premarital sex the most.

She described Hausa girls as the most hypocrites among other tribes.

Taking to her Twitter page, the journalist tweeted:

“Hausa girls have the most premarital sex. They hide their innocence under a hijab claiming religious purity. Deep down their clitoris is the most active squirting by the hour. Allah be praised. The hypocrisy of life #Kemitalks“.

Its disrespectful to drop money on a ladies table at the bar- BBN’s Frodd

11 hours ago

November 3, 2020

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Frodd has disclosed that it’s disrespectful for a man to leave money on the table of a lady at the bar.

According to him, this isn’t oppression or anything of that sort but it’s just disrespectful for a guy to leave money on the table of a lady at the bar.

Adding that if you want to pay for her drink you do so or if you want to give her money you sign a blank check for her if you can afford but not to leave a bundle of cash which its source isn’t known on her table.

He said this while reacting to a post of a lady claiming a guy came to her table and dropped a bundle of cash and left without saying a word to her.

Screenshot below;

