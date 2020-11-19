News Feed
Social media agog after makeup artist shared transformation photos
A makeup artist has shocked many of her followers on Twitter by sharing some of her works.
Some of the photos have left many speechless.
The makeup artist in one of the photos, transformed a lady with wrinkled face to look very beautiful.
The outcome surprised many people who said such an act is deceit.
They said some ladies are fake and asked for makeup to be banned.
Another photo she posted also showed another woman whose face was transformed beyond expectation.
Black Panther Star, Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
Hollywood actor and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has been named the 2020 PEOPLE’s magazine Sexiest Man Alive.
The 33-year-old actor is on the cover of the publication’s annual issue, taking over from John Legend who was given the honour in 2019.
The actor who is noted worldwide for his role he played in the ‘Black Panther’ movie revealed the women in his family “are definitely proud” of his latest moment of recognition, and noted his late grandmother used to collect the Sexiest Man Alive edition of the magazine.
He stated;
When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.
“This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
Kemi Olunloyo slams Davido for taking his daughter out on shopping spree
Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed popular singer, Davido for spending millions on a diamond necklace for his daughter, Hailey.
Recall that, few days ago the father of three, took his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on diamond shopping in a jewelry shop in Atlanta.
The DMW boss, took his 2year-old daughter to the jewelry shop were he usually shops his diamond piece, and asked the little girl to pick whatever she wants.
The overly excited father told assured his beautiful that he’s very rich and can afford anything she chooses.
In his words,
“Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”.
However, Kemi Olunloyo has now criticized the singer for spending so much on a necklace for the young girl, and making the video public.
Expressing her displeasure on Twitter she wrote,
“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”
Our Website Received 535 Orders Worth N66.75M After Signing Laycon: OPPO
OPPO Nigeria says their website received 535 orders worth N66.75M and it has been their best launch in Nigeria.
This is coming after they signed BBnaija season 5 winner, Laycon as their brand ambassador.
Narrating the figures on Facebook, marketing manager, Nengi Akinola wrote;
