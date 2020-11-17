Singer Timaya Unveils His Six-Month-Old Daughter

Popular Nigerian singer, Inetimi ‘Timaya‘ Odon took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to introduce his adorable six-months-old daughter, Maya to his fans.

Timaya revealed he welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl with a Nigerian-American visual artist, identified as Dunnie O, whom he described as ‘special’.

The singer, who is full of gratitude, posted some adorable photos of his daughter with a caption which reads;

“Y’all meet my daughter MAYA. She 6 months old. @dunnieo U so special. Gratitud…”

See his post below: