Singer Terry G Receives Backlash For Saying ‘Kasala For Who No Like Wizkid’

Nigerian musician, Terry G came under fire after saying that there is problem for those who do not like his junior colleague, Wizkid.

In his words;

“Kasala who no lik Wiz”, he tweeted.

The tweet came in the heat of the online war between fans of Wizkid and Davido.

Terry G, whose full name is Gabriel Oche Amanyi, got caught in the middle and he received backlash from tweeps.

A Twitter user suggested that the ‘Adura’ crooner was trying to ride on Wizkid’s coattails. Another user then asked the singer if he was still alive.

Read Also: Singer Terry G Cuts Off His Dreadlocks; Shows Off New Look

See the exchange below: