Singer Simi Laments Over Men Having More Privileges Than Women

Popular Nigerian female singer, Simisola Ogunleye, alias Simi, has expressed her angst regarding male privileges. The award winning songstress took to Twitter to share her pain over the lack of privileges for women.

In her words:

“Imagine what women could do with men’s privileges. Damn.”

The mother of one takes time to lash at the government’s inefficiency and improper governance on her official Twitter page.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Joromi’ crooner, who has dropped her highly-anticipated EP ‘Restless II’, could not hide her displeasure with the government’s inability to come into agreement with ASUU in order for the long strike to be called off.

See her tweet below: