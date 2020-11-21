Entertainment
Singer Mayorkun Cautions Fan For Saying He Is Greater Than Olamide
Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun recently put a fan in his place for trying to pit him against his colleague, Olamide.
The singer wasted no time in responding to a tweet from the fan, who stated that he is greater than YBNL boss, Olamide.
Taking to Twitter, the fan had shared a photo of Mayorkun, accompanied by a photo showing the ‘greater than’ sign and then, a photo of Olamide.
This didn’t sit well with the singer as he retweeted the post with the words;
“DONT DO THIS, EVER AGAIN, BIKO”, the singer tweeted.
See the tweet below:
Entertainment
‘God When’, Singer T-Classic Reacts As Laycon Hits 700K Followers On Twitter
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, T-Classic, has reacted to winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon celebrating the feat of hitting over 700,000 followers on Twitter.
The ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ crooner took to Twitter to write:
“God when! Congrats @itsLaycon”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fierce’ rapper cum reality TV star had taken to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.
He is the first Big Brother Naija winner to attain the number of followers, making him the second most followed BBNaija housemate after Tacha who currently has 828,000 followers on the microblogging platform.
T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, rose to prominence after his 2019 hit song, ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Twice As Tall’, ‘Made In Lagos’ Make History As Only Nigerian Albums To Spend The Most Weeks On UK Albums Chart
‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Made in Lagos‘, the respective albums by two Nigerian superstar musicians, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, have made history as the only Nigerian albums to spend the most weeks on the UK Albums Chart in the decade.
This has been verified by the official Twitter account of Charts Data. According to their tweet, both albums stayed a total of three weeks on the chart.
‘Twice As Tall’ was released on August 14. The 15-track album was executively produced by American producer and rapper, Diddy. It debuted at number one on the Billboard World Album Chart.
‘Made in Lagos’ is Wizkid’s third studio album released on October 30. It shattered a lot of records by amassing over 10 million streams on Spotify barely nine days after its release.
See Charts’ Data tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Why I Turn Down Some Interviews’ – Tiwa Savage
Nigerian female popstar, Tiwa Savage, has explained why she turns down some interviews.
The award winning superstar took to her Twitter page to state that although she feels bad about having to turn down a few interviews, she has to do it because there are some journalists who lack integrity.
According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, this is why it is hard for her to grant interviews.
In her words:
“Please do not be offended when I turn down interviews. I feel bad BUT some bad few eggs in this Nigerian media industry have made it hard. THEY HAVE NO INTEGRITY”
See her tweet below:
