Singer Jodie Tells Fans To Pray For Her Son Who Has Special Needs

Nigerian singer, Jodie has asked her fans to join her in praying for her son with special needs as she gave an update on his medical health.

Taking to Instagram, the Kuchi Kuchi crooner posted a couple of photos along with a video of her son, Chinua at one of his physiotherapy sessions.

The singer wrote;

“It’s the first time Chinua is not screaming the building down during a physio session.

Physio sessions have been one of the toughest times of my life – watching my son cry almost everyday… Leaving me wondering all the time “Is this the best decision for him?”

But I reassure myself that stopping physio isn’t for his good. So, I keep going, any how.

Still praying. Children of God, please join me to pray. The Balm of Gilead is the best option – may He visit this issue soonest”

See her post below: