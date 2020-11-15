Singer Duncan Mighty Goes On Road Trip Wearing Life-Tortoise On His Neck

Popular Nigerian singer, Okechukwu Wane, also known as Duncan Mighty, raised suspicions after he shared a video on Instagram.

In the now-deleted video, the singer, who embarked on a road trip, was seen wearing a live tortoise as a pendant for his necklace.

To the surprise of many, the ‘Fake Love’ crooner was also listening to Christian music while driving around with the suspicious item on his neck.

Some web users had insinuated that the singer had fortified himself with black magic before hitting the road.

Watch the video below: