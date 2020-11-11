Connect with us

Singer Davido Finally Reveals His Son’s Face (Photo)

18 mins ago

Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has finally revealed the face of his one-year-old son, Ifeanyi on social media.

The singer also went ahead to drop the tracklist to his next album,  “A better Time” which is set to be released on Friday.

The album will contain 17 tracks including the already released lead single, ‘Fem’.

Davido surprised a lot of his fans as he featured his son on the album cover.

Sharing the post, the singer wrote;

“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT !”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Falz, Davido, Burna Boy, Others, Dragged To Court Over Protests

See his post below:

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

Fans Celebrate DJ Cuppy As She Marks 28th Birthday

54 seconds ago

November 11, 2020

Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has received sweet messages and notes from her fans on her 28th birthday. The turntable disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share pictures of herself. She captioned it thus;

“Wahala for who no wish me a Happy 28th Birthday #CuppyDay”

Read AlsoTemi Otedola is going to be the BIGGEST Nigerian actress: DJ Cuppy

To celebrate the ‘Jollof On The Jet’ crooner, happy birthday tweets began to pour. Information Nigeria recalls the musician bought herself a diamond necklace as an early birthday gift on Tuesday. She shared pictures of the expensive necklace and told fans to anticipate her birthday.

See tweets below:

DJ Cuppy’s tweet

tweets

more tweet

BBNaija’s Venita, Neo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

2 hours ago

November 11, 2020

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Venita and Neo have ignited rumors of family dispute after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It is still not clear why the cousins decided to cut each other off from social media but many believe it has to do with Neo’s budding relationship with his love interest in the BBNaija house, Vee.

Information Nigeria recalls Venita had publicly expressed her disapproval of the couple’s relationship during an Instagram live session.

Venita recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter which reads;

“Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste”

Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that the actress and her cousin were no longer on each other’s following lists.

Read Also:  “God Forbid” – Visibly upset Venita Akpofure forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship with Vee (video)

See the proof below:

Proof

Proof

Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors

2 hours ago

November 11, 2020

Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.

Sadau dismissed the reports as she warned people peddling the fake news about her to refrain from the act.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star got embroiled in a controversy after she shared some photos of herself on social media.

Taking to social media, she wrote;

“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories.

I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest.

It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.”

Read Also: Nigerian Twitter Users Demand Justice For Actress Rahama Sadau

See her post below:

The actress’ tweet

The actress’ tweet

