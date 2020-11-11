Singer Davido Finally Reveals His Son’s Face (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has finally revealed the face of his one-year-old son, Ifeanyi on social media.

The singer also went ahead to drop the tracklist to his next album, “A better Time” which is set to be released on Friday.

The album will contain 17 tracks including the already released lead single, ‘Fem’.

Davido surprised a lot of his fans as he featured his son on the album cover.

Sharing the post, the singer wrote;

“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT !”

See his post below: