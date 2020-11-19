Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer, whose real name is Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, got married for the third time to his baby mama, Olasunkami Ajala in 2019.

Popular blogger, Gistlover, posted a video on social media which sees the singer pecking another lady on the cheek and caressing her breasts.

The blogger captioned it;

“9ice which one be this one again bayi shebi you just got married recently,see as you dey press that girl bresszz,all these young shall grow gehs she sef shoot mouth out like parachute,Una weldone o I come in peace”

Watch the video below: