Singer 9ice Publicly Apologizes To Wife For Cheating (Video)

Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has taken to Instagram to apologize to his wife over the cheating scandal he has been embroiled in.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner was seen in a video caressing an unknown lady’s bosom.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer shares a video in which he states that he has made a grave mistake which is costing him his family.

He captions the video:

“SAVE A SINKING VESSEL”

In his words:

“I apologize for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife.”

See his post below: