Singer 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan

Popular Nigerian singer, 2Face recently commended his fellow colleague, Omah Lay and he mentioned that he is the latter’s number one fan.

This comes after Omah Lay took to social media to reflect on his journey as an artist in the Nigerian music industry.

The ‘Damn’ crooner noted that at this time last year, he was holed up in his tiny room singing his guts out and wondering if people would ever hear him or appreciate him.

The singer also noted that he finally released his first EP and it has changed his life.

Reacting to this, 2Face wrote;

“True talent no fit hide. Omah lay to the world!!! I humbly claim the title of #1 fan. Abeg make nobody follow me drag am.”

See his tweet below: