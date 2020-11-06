Connect with us

Wife, Side Chick Fight At Airport As They Welcome Husband From US (Video)

Published

4 hours ago

on

A video making rounds on social media show the moment the wife of a U.S. returnee crosses path with the husband’s side chick.

The two lovers fought one on one like wrestlers at the Muritala Muhammed international airport in Lagos during what was supposed to be a warm welcome.

The fight which started as an exchange of words turned serious when both parties went physical and engaged in a fistfight causing a scene at the airport.

Watch the video below;

Househelps strangle businessman to death in Lagos

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

The Lagos state police command has declared two suspects wanted over the murder of their boss, Alhaji Rabin Owolabi Oyenuga.

The suspects, Biodun and Joseph, who are from Cotonou, Benin Republic, allegedly strangled the victim to death in his home in Ikorodu in the early hours of Thursday, November 5.

Daughter of the deceased, Adetola Oyenuga said the suspects made away with the sum of N500k, phones, jewelries, among other valuables.

She said ;

“They took the ladder to pass through the ceiling and came out of the visitor’s toilet which is adjacent to my dad’s room.

“They went to his room gaged him and strangled him to death and went away with his phones, jewelries and a sum of N500k that was brought to him last night.

“They escaped through the gate and left the mask they used at the entrance. My father is very accommodating and a philanthropist. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”

Employer Allegedly Strips 23-yr-Old Lady Naked Over Theft Allegations

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Twenty-three-year-old Miss Joyce Ejemen Balogun had been brutally beaten by her employer in Utesi, an outskirt of Benin-Sapele Road, Edo State.

According to the victim, she was given the beating of her life by her employer and his boys, after being alleged to have stolen television sets in the hotel owned by her accuser who thereafter took away her undies, stripped her naked and beat her mercilessly.

Read the story below;

Lady Allegedly Gang Raped, Murder Akwed In Akwa-Ibom Community

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Friends and family members have taken to Facebook in the last few days to demand justice for a young woman who was allegedly gang raped and murdered by suspected hoodlums at Nsukara Offot community in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

It was gathered that Esther Ita Stephen, who left secondary school in 2016, was ambushed, raped and killed by unknown assailants around Nwaniba road on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020.

According to one of her friend, Edwin Edem, this is the third case of rape and murder going on in the community in the last six months.

#JusticeForEstherIta: Young woman allegedly gang raped and murdered by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom community

It has also been alleged that many women and girls have been raped and murdered since crisis engulfed the community over power tussle between the village head and one Eyo Essien.

A June 29, 2020, report by an Akwa Ibom journalist, Divine Sam titled “ALLEGED BRUTAL MURDER OF WOMEN IN NSUKARA OFFOT COMMUNITY: MONARCH CRIES OUT FOR GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION” said ten women have reportedly been assaulted while two of them lost their lives.

In the report, the village head of Nsukara Offot, Eteindung Cletus Benson had cried to Governor Udom Emmanuel for help over the incessant brutal rape and murder of women in the community by hoodlums. Read report Here

#JusticeForEstherIta: Young woman allegedly gang raped and murdered by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom community

In his post, Edwin Edem described late Esther as a young lady with promising and bright future.

“I am pained by the happenings around in the last 24 hours my heart knows. No joy Esther Ita Stephen, beloved friend turned sister was raped and murdered yesterday in broad-day. I am pained because the killers of this young lady with a promising Bright future. Still dwells among us uncut . I am pained because this numbers the third case of murder and countless numbers of rape ongoing within my community in the last six months and no one has been brought to book. Should we also let this fadeaway just like the former? We do not know who’s next. We seek #justiceforEsther”

On his part, MacHonest Mbong wrote: “Rest in Peace, Esther. Raped and murdered in broad daylight. May your killers never find peace of mind.”

A member of the community, Susan James begged the state government to come to their aid as she is scared.

“A community that was once peaceful for its inhabitants is now unsafe. God please do not let people causing this havoc to have peace.” she wrote.

Aniekeme Daniel: “My heart bled yesterday when I got this news. We need justice for Esther Ita. Her killers must not go unpunished. Girls in the community should rise up. I stand for justice. Rest in peace dearie.”

#JusticeForEstherIta: Young woman allegedly gang raped and murdered by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom community

