362 Ghost Workers Earning N20m Monthly Are Exposed In Ekiti

Published

11 hours ago

on

No fewer than 362 ghost workers have been uncovered in the Ekiti state workforce by a screening committee set up by the Ekiti State Government.

Prof Adio Folayan, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development in the state, made this known when he presented the report of the verification committee to Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ado Ekiti, the capital.

Folayan said further screening by the committee revealed that only 362 workers out of the figure were clarified to be on government’s payroll as of June this year, according to Sahara Reporters.

He disclosed that the state government was losing about 20m monthly to the ghost workers, who are mainly in the local government areas of the state.

He added that the state’s Accountant-General had been instructed to stop the salaries of the ghost workers.

According to him, the committee has recommended that all illegal salaries earned by the affected workers should be deducted from their pension and gratuity.

The commissioner also said the ghost workers would be prosecuted for fraud with their accomplices, noting that all heads of department have been directed to enforce discipline.

Governor Fayemi while receiving the report promised to look into the recommendations for immediate implementation.

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Former Presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has chided the United States over its ongoing election which he said is filled with rigging machines.

According to former Presidential candidate under the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections, the 2020 US election is the most adulterated in the United States of America’s election history. H wrote;

“United States of America, #Election2020 rigging machines all over. The most adulterated election in US history. We might need to rent them our able INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu Mohammed.”

Women don’t like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Queen Preshiii, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to state that women do not like to hear the truth, even when men do not mind being truthful.

 

Queen Preshiii further stated that it is better the truth is told from inception because if one lies at first, the truth will eventually come out someday and ruin the beautiful moments that have been shared through the years.

“I just realized men don’t mind telling the truth but, to be honest, we women hate to hear the truth

“But someday the truth would still find its way out, which will eventually end in heartbreak plus delayed illusion of lies.

“TIME wasted right? so men please tell us the truth no matter what!!” she wrote.

See her post:

Kiddwaya Reacts After Erica Ignored Laycon At Dorathy’s Party

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has reacted to how disqualified housemate, Erica, ignored Laycon during Dorathy’s 25th birthday party.

According to Kiddwaya, a queen will always remain a queen.

Kiddwaya made the reaction via his Twitter handle

Kidd wrote;

“A Queen will always remain a queen and we must always protect our own”

Although, the reason for his tweet is just speculations.

