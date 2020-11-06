Shehu Sani Reacts To Allegations Of Electoral Malpractices In US Election

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Friday reacted to the allegations of electoral malpractices that have trailed the US presidential election in 2020.

Sani in a post on Twitter noted that the presidential election has exposed the vulnerability of US democracy.

Sani in his reaction to the development wrote:

“American model of democracy has been a reference point for standard, order, and responsibility. It has been an example of freedom and good conduct.”

“We all now know about its imperfections and vulnerabilities. Like in everything else, pick the good and take lessons from the bad.”