Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

5 hours ago

Shehu Sani Condemns Alleged Burning Of Mosques In Enugu
Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the call for censorship of social media by Northern Governors.

Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern states asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’

The governors at the meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

This news, which has been described by many as an attempt to gag the free speech of Nigerians, has led to a lot of backlash for the governors on social media.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:

“Northern Governors; Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents, their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom, their women raped & their villages are under siege. Their people live in Fear & Funerals. Yet, Social Media is their problem.”

Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

6 hours ago

November 3, 2020

Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the call for censorship of social media by Governors from the Northern part of the country.

Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern States asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’

The governors at a meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

Reacting to this news, Reno Omokri expressed that despite the numerous challenges bewildering the North, the Governors are focused on the wrong thing by calling for the censorship of social media.

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, Reno explained the reason behind the call of the Northern Governors to censor social media. He wrote:

Shehu Sani Condemns Alleged Burning Of Mosques In Enugu

20 hours ago

November 2, 2020

Shehu Sani Condemns Alleged Burning Of Mosques In Enugu
Shehu Sani Condemns Alleged Burning Of Mosques In Enugu

Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the alleged burning of mosques in Enugu State.

According to reports, some hoodlums attacked Muslim communities in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state on Monday morning destroying properties and two mosques in the process.

Reacting to the report, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:

“The reported attack on the Muslim community and the burning of a mosque in Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State Stands unreservedly condemned. The State Government must ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous act be brought to book & the Mosque urgently rebuilt.”

 

 

#EndSARS: I Want To Avenge Protesters Shot At Lekki Toll Gate: Reno Omokri

2 days ago

November 1, 2020

Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
#EndSARS: I Want To Avenge Protesters Shot At Lekki Toll Gate: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed his intention to avenge the #EndSARS protesters shot at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020.

The popular commentator made his plan known via his Twitter page on Sunday morning.

Reno challenged the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to a duel devoid of weapons.

He wrote:

“My greatest desire in November is to be in a room with General Buratai. No weapons. No referee. Man to man combat. Only one man coming out alive. Let God use me to avenge the cowardly slaughter of peaceful, unarmed, #EndSARS protesters at #LekkiMassacre by that spineless coward!”

