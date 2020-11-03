Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the call for censorship of social media by Northern Governors.

Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern states asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’

The governors at the meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

This news, which has been described by many as an attempt to gag the free speech of Nigerians, has led to a lot of backlash for the governors on social media.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:

“Northern Governors; Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents, their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom, their women raped & their villages are under siege. Their people live in Fear & Funerals. Yet, Social Media is their problem.”