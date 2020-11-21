Connect with us

National News

Shehu Sani Hails FG’s Exclusion Of ASUU From IPPIS

Published

8 mins ago

on

Shehu Sani Hails FG's Exclusion Of ASUU From IPPIS

Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has hailed the decision of the Federal Government to exclude the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The reversal to the old Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the provision of N65 billion for the union were some of the major agreements between the government and the union on Friday in Abuja.

Also Read: ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna described it as “a triumph of resilience and dialogue.”

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“The reported exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS and the provision of N65Billion, if true is commendable. It’s the triumph of resilience and dialogue. As an uncompromising supporter of ASUU, I call on the academics to consider this & restore their services. And no breach Pls.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National News

Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide In Detention – DSS

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide In Detention – DSS

DSS

The Department of State Security (DSS) has announced the detention of the security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who shot a newspaper vendor in Abuja on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday made this known.

While confirming that the security aide is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as security detail, he also pledged transparency in the investigation.

Also Read: Gbajabiamila Reveals DSS Operative Who Shot Newspapers Vendor

He said, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s convoy as security detail and as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his convoy, the service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedure in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

Continue Reading

National News

Next EFCC Chairman Should Come From Outside Police Force – Justice Salami

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

 

Next EFCC Chairman Should Come From Outside Police Force – Justice Salami

EFCC

Justice Ayo Salami–led Judicial Commission of Inquiry has recommended that the next chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not come from the Nigeria Police Force.

The recommendation was contained in the report of the committee which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also Read: Corruption Allegation: Salami Panel Submits Investigative Report On Magu

The panel observed that the four chairmen of EFCC since inception were from the police.

Justice Salami while speaking on Friday expressed that an opportunity should be open to persons from other law enforcement or security agencies as provided in the EFCC establishment Act of 2004.

Justice Salami opined that this move will help the commission better reposition itself for greater effectiveness.

 

Continue Reading

National News

Gbajabiamila Reveals DSS Operative Who Shot Newspapers Vendor

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Gbajabiamila Reveals DSS Operative Who Shot Newspapers Vendor

Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of the security operative who killed a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that Okereke was fatally shot on Thursday by a security operative attached to Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker in a statement on Friday confirmed that the officer has been suspended.

Also Read: 

The Speaker in a statement on his Twitter account on Friday identified the security officer as Abdullahi Hassan.

According to him, Hassan has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation as well as administrative and judicial actions.

Continue Reading

Trending