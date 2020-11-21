Shehu Sani Hails FG’s Exclusion Of ASUU From IPPIS

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has hailed the decision of the Federal Government to exclude the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The reversal to the old Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) and the provision of N65 billion for the union were some of the major agreements between the government and the union on Friday in Abuja.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna described it as “a triumph of resilience and dialogue.”

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“The reported exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS and the provision of N65Billion, if true is commendable. It’s the triumph of resilience and dialogue. As an uncompromising supporter of ASUU, I call on the academics to consider this & restore their services. And no breach Pls.”