Shehu Sani Advises FG On How To Solve Kidnapping On Kaduna-Abuja Road
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Federal Government to adopt new measures to combat kidnapping on the Kaduna-Abuja road.
Recall that the former lawmaker raised alarm about bandits activities along the road on Monday morning.
In a new post, the former lawmaker has called on the government to enlist the youths in communities along the road into the Police and Civil Defence and be redeployed to their villages to combat the kidnappers.
He wrote:
“Solution to the Kaduna Abuja Road Kidnaping: There are about 37 villages along the road. The Youths of those villages should be recruited into the Police and Civil Defence and redeployed to their villages to protect the road and combat the kidnappers. They know the terrain better.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 16, 2020
Atiku Says PDP Is Nigeria’s Best Friend
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appealed to Nigerians to keep faith with his party, the People Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku speaking through his Twitter handle on Monday expressed that his party is the best friend Nigeria could have.
While taking a shot at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku said all the 6 geopolitical zones deserve a party that believes in Nigeria.
He wrote:
“The @OfficialPDPNig has much to offer all parts of Nigeria, and I urge all Nigerians in all zones to keep faith with a party that has kept faith with Nigeria and will be equitable to all.
“The Peoples Democratic Party is the best friend Nigeria could have. All geopolitical zones deserve a political party that believes in Nigeria and not a party that believes otherwise.”
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 16, 2020
How Police Brutalised, Teargased Me During 2014 Campaign: Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has revealed that he was a victim of police brutality when seeking re-election in 2014.
Fayemi said this on Sunday while speaking in Ado Ekiti during an interaction session with stakeholders’ on the recent #EndSARS protest.
On the recent protest, the Ekiti governor described it as a noble cause which would help the Nigeria police to focus.
According to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the judicial panel set up at the state and federal levels would tackle the issues and redress injustice done to Nigerians.
He said: “I am a victim of police brutality myself. You can all recall what happened to me during my election of 2014.
“However, some policemen had also rendered good services to me, so not all of them are bad. Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated to be able to discharge their duties effectively.
The EndSARS protest was a noble course. It was supported here in Ekiti, not because of those involved but for the reason behind the action which we believe would help the police to do their job better.
“The youth protest in Ekiti was well intentioned and peaceful. The right to peaceful protest is an inalienable right. For the first time, we have a panel of enquiry at every level of government to tackle our issues. We must not resort to violence as a solution to our agitations. We must all speak in unison against violence as we did in unison against police brutality.
“Our youths are angry because as they were coming out of closure of schools over Coronavirus pandemic. They entered into ASUU strike; then, there is hunger in the land and the harsh economic situation in our country.
“The government has done many intervention programmes, proscribed SARS and introduced Youth Investment Fund and many others as a response to the youth agitations.
“I commiserate with the families of those who paid the supreme price. We identify with them. The panel that we set up will look into the reasons behind the protest and how best to address the issues raised, because the EndSARS protest had placed a moral burden on all of us that we must be vigilant.
“Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated. There must be good motivation for the police to be able to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.
Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway Will Be Ready For Christmas, Says Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of the state that the 14.7km Ijebu-Ode-Epe express road would be ready for use by Christmas.
The State Governor disclosed this at the weekend, during the assessment tour of the road.
During the inspection, he got assurance from the contractors that about eight to nine kilometers of one lane of the road would be completed in the next 10 days.
He added that the award of the interchange flyover, which would be in form of a loop was awarded so as to ensure that accidents do not occur on the road as witnessed in other interchanges or other intersections in the past.
“The contractors have assured me that they will intensify work on this road. I have insisted because we have Christmas approaching.
“I have insisted that they must complete one segment of this road, one lane of this road all the way to Ijebu-Ode. They, in turn assured me that in the next 10 days, they would have completed about eight to nine kilometers of one lane and have promised to ensure that by Christmas, the entire stretch going all the way from Epe to Ijebu-Ode completed.”
