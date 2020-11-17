Seun Kuti Reacts As Government Stops His Planned #EndSARS Event At Afrika Shrine

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has reacted to the government’s letter to him to disembark from the #EndSARS event scheduled to hold at the African Shrine on Tuesday, November 17.

The son of the late Afro beats icon, Fela Kuti, took to his Twitter page to share a copy of the letter while revealing that the event will no longer hold at the said venue.

In his words:

“So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other…”

See his post below: