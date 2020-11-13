‘Sense Of Responsibility Kept Us Going’ – Mr Eazi Speaks On His Relationship With Temi Otedola

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi recently talked about his blossoming relationship with fashion influencer, Temi Otedola.

Information Nigeria recalls Temi launched her acting career as she starred in her very first movie, ‘Citation’, produced by Kunle Afolayan.

Speaking in an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Mr Eazi said he was in awe of his girlfriend when he saw the private screening of the movie.

The ‘Kpalanga’ crooner also noted that having a sense of responsibility to his partner has helped their relationship to flourish.

In his words;

“I think any form of responsibility helps us as human beings. When you are responsible to someone; a friend, a girlfriend, a brother, a wife, helps you, especially because I am nomadic.”

Watch the video below: