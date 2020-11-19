Connect with us

See Photos of Atiku Abubakar’s Mansion Sold For $2.95 Million Dollars

1 hour ago

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar is a wealthy businessman and politician who has business interests across many sectors in Nigeria and beyond.

Atiku reportedly once owned a two-storey building in Potomac, Maryland, USA with seven (7) Bedrooms, 3 Fireplaces, 9 Bathrooms, 2 Dinning rooms, 1 Breakfast room. The mansion was reportedly later sold on the market for $2.95 million dollars

According to reliable reports, the former vice president never stepped a foot in the house before it was sold as he had numerous places to stay aside that house.

Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE

1 hour ago

November 19, 2020

An SHS graduate who did so well in the 2020 WASSCE has received a car as a gift for her performance

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Following the release, social media has been buzzing with some exceptional as well as abysmal result slips of popular schools and students. The photos of many such results have landed online and have generated a whole lot of debate due to the excellent grades scored by these students.

In a recent development, however, a young lady who scored excellent marks in the international examinations has been gifted a brand new car by her parents.

In a video sighted online, the young lady was being presented with the car by a woman believed to be her mother. Before the key to the new Hyundai Elantra was handed over, the woman was heard saying a prayer for the SHS graduate and encouraged her to replicate the same kind of results in future.

The woman said:

“You have done well with the WASSCE results. So we’re giving you this car in the name of God the father, the son and the holy spirit. Continue that way forever.”

The excited young lady was seen playing with her dog and took the keys as the door to the car was opened for her.

Two Nigerians welcome a baby in Libya before being deported

1 hour ago

November 19, 2020

John Festus and Faith, two Nigerians with different fates who crossed paths while seeking greener pastures abroad have shared their story of love amid struggles.

The couple who met and fell in love in Libya, said their plan was to get out of Nigeria by land and cross over to their other countries.

While speaking with Legit, John revealed he was going to Italy to ply his aluminum-making trade, Faith on the other hand said she wanted to get to France.

The woman said that due to financial constraints, she could not further her education after secondary school hence her reason for embarking on the journey.

They now have a three-year-old son who, according to them, could not go to school because they have been struggling in Edo state since they were deported.

Festus said that if there is another opportunity to travel back to the North African country, he would gladly explore it.

Watch full video below;

Erica and Nengi are both beautiful, stop the comparison – Nigerian man says

1 hour ago

November 19, 2020

Nigerian vlogger, Oluwa-Tosin Silverdam, has reacted to the comparison between Erica and Nengi

Just like how the reality show thrived and continues to thrive on controversy, so have the housemates and their various influential fanbases.

Silverdam in a recent video shared to his Instagram page stated that both ladies are beautiful and he sees no reason for the comparison.

The vlogger who is known for his controversial takes concerning entertainment added that he found it irritating to compare as the two ladies are hardworking and strong.

He went on to urge people to stop the comparison.

In his words: “I find it irritating (/the comparison). How can you compare these two beautiful ladies? Every one of them is beautiful from Tolani Baj to all of them. They are all beautiful ladies. They are hardworking and strong ladies. I see no reason why people should be comparing. It doesn’t make any sense. These are gorgeous ladies, leave it like that. Enough.”

