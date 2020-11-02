National News
Security: Northern Governors, Traditional Rulers, IGP, Others Meet In Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and Governors from the 19 Northern States on Monday met in Kaduna for a meeting.
The meeting held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.
The meeting also had in attendance the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, members of the National Assembly from the region led by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, amongst others.
Also Read: Buhari-led government has respect for free press: Lai Mohammed
The event is also a joint meeting with members of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.
The leaders at the meeting are expected to deliberate on various issues especially as it affects peace, security, and other developmental matters in the northern region.
National News
Wike: I Didn’t Order Soldiers To Kill Oyigbo People
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated that contrary to reports, he did not order soldiers to shoot at people of Oyigbo local government area of the state.
Governor Wike made the claim while speaking on Monday, during a live special interview on AIT.
He said he ordered “security agencies”, not specifically the army, to bring to justice any member of the group that disrupts the peace in the state.
“The issue of people saying I sent soldiers to Oyingo to kill Igbo people is balderdash; It is completely a none issue. Have I even directed police one day? I have no command over the police so how will I now begin to direct the army?” Wike said.
Also Read: BREAKING: EFCC Summons, Interrogates Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler
“I said security agencies, I never said the military, are to make sure this ban on IPOB is maintained and that they should not allow the activities of IPOB, anywhere in any of the local governments. Oyigbo is the boundary between us and Abia state, so it is very easy for them to use Oyigbo to launch attacks, and we came out to say that what has happened is something that we should not take lightly; we must come out openly, heavily against this terrorist organisation. I have no regret about that and I stand on my point to say that even the south-east governors never supported IPOB. So why me? I’m not from the south-east, I’m from Niger Delta, now support IPOB? On what basis?
“People are now seeing IPOB as if it is the mouthpiece of the Igbo people which is not correct. You cannot allow some bands of criminals to give the people a bad name. No responsible government can see the kind of destruction, for nothing …they went to kill six army operatives, four police officers…. They’re using it to cause trouble in my state and you say I should not talk. It came to a situation where the Igbos were now fighting the Hausas.”
He further accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of sponsoring an alleged smear media campaign against him.
The Governor claimed that Amaechi is disturbed by his rising political profile, hence the alleged smear media campaign.
National News
BREAKING: EFCC Summons, Interrogates Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler.
Fowler was arrested over an alleged N5bn fraud carried out while he headed FIRS.
The former FIRS boss is said to be undergoing interrogation at the antigraft’s office in Lagos State.
Also Read: Alleged fraud: EFCC presents first witness against influencer, Adeherself
This was confirmed to Channels Television by the spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren.
According to Uwujaren, Fowler is being interrogated in connection to an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency.
President Muhammadu Buhari sacked Fowler in 2019 after he was issued a query for worsening tax revenues since 2015.
National News
#EndSARS Protests Brought Home Dangers Of Fake News: Minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, expressed that during the #EndSARS protests held across the country, fake news was widely spread through social media.
The Minister made this known on Monday, during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.
He, however, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had the option of shutting down social media during the #EndSARS protest.
Also Read:
Dare noted that the federal government, however, did not take the step, adding that the government failed to take the step because of its respect for freedom of expression.
According to him, some countries have taken measures to restrain its citizens over internet usage, but Nigeria has not done it.
Dare, however, noted that the Internet and social media have tremendous benefits but fake news must be curtailed.
Trending
- News Feed23 hours ago
Actress, Muma Gee opens up on her failed marriage
- Tech News8 hours ago
The New Note 8 – Infinix Unveils an All-Rounder for Success
- Entertainment7 hours ago
‘I Tried To Kill Myself Twice’ – Tiwa Savage
- News Feed23 hours ago
There are so many Naira Marley songs I wish I sang — Wizkid
- News Feed23 hours ago
Laycon signs multi-million Naira endorsement deal with OPPO
- Football24 hours ago
Ronaldo Scores A Brace On His Return To Action After Contracting Covid-19
- Lifestyle6 hours ago
Sprite Migrates From Iconic Green Bottles To Clear Plastic Bottles
- Football22 hours ago
Arsenal Clinches First League Win At Old Trafford In 14 Years Thanks To Aubameyang