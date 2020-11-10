School Resumption: Shehu Sani Shares Security Tips With Parents

Getting brilliant ideas off the ground requires funding. More so, in cases where those ideas have

already left the ground, the pioneers of such ideas still find themselves in constant need of funding in

order to take their conceived plans to towering heights. (These days we call it upscaling)

With this in mind, Infinix has set out to empower a number of young entrepreneurs through the

#EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign. This month, a number of entrepreneurs with truly outstanding

and problem solving ideas will be getting access to empowerment funds to the tune of 1million naira.

In addition to this, other entrepreneurs will also benefit from FREE business training programmes.

If you fit into the above description and you’re wondering how you can participate in this campaign

and become one of the beneficiaries, here’s what you need to do;

1. Send a well detailed business plan to @Infinixnigeria on any social media platform, showing

how you will invest 1million naira in your business.

2. Use the hashtag #EmpoweredByInfinixNOTE8 in your post and gather engagements on your

entry to be selected for an offline presentation.

3. Check Infinix social media handles for winner announcement. Winner will be announced

shortly after the offline presentation.

Make the most of this opportunity. Start putting that plan together today and you might be among the

lucky entrepreneurs to get funding for their plans.

For more information on the #EmpoweredByinfinixNote8 campaign, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter,

and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans

on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non

Infinix user.