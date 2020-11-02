Sarkodie Replies Fan Who Said He Does Not Understand His Lyrics

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has replied a fan who tweeted at him complaining that he cannot understand the rapper’s lyrics because it’s in a foreign language. The fan added that it is difficult to relate with the rapper’s lyrics.

His tweet reads:

“@sarkodie Some of us that do not understand Ghana, finds it difficult to relate and understand your lyrics.”

The 35-year-old award winning rapper who raps mainly in his native language, Twi, replied the fan that Eminem also confuses his people in Juaso, a town in Ghana. His reply reads:

“That’s how life is bruh … Eminem doing same to some of my people in juaso but we move”

See Sarkodie’s reply below: