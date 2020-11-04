Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator

Former Deputy Director of the State Security Service, Dennis Amachree, has stated that the camcorder discovered by Nigeria’s minster, Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looks planted.

Information Nigeria recalls that Fashola alongside SouthWest governments and Ministers from the SouthWest had paid a condolence visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the wanton loss of lives and properties in the state after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state. Among the places destroyed was the Lekki tollgates.

While inspecting some of the government-owned facilities that were destroyed, Fashola discovered a ”Camcoder” at the Lekki tollgate.

Many Nigerians expressed shock that it was the Minister who found the camera days after the tollgate was set on fire by the hoodlums.

In an interview with Channels TV this morning, Amachree said the camcorder discovered by the Minister looked planted.

”After so many days, we saw a camcorder in plain view. Are they saying that the camera was there and nobody knew about the presence of that camera? It was in plain view and the Minister went and removed it.

Who planted it? That is what we want to know.

How come it was there and nobody saw it. There are mobile phone providers that went there to look at their lines that were damaged. Nobody saw that camera. It is not so tiny.

I am very interested in that camera. What is in it? Whoever planted it there must have also loaded it with something” Amachree said.