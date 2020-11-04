News Feed
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator
Sarah McBride, American activist and politician Sarah McBride has won a seat as a senator in the United States Congress.
McBride, a transgender, defeated her Republican opponent, Steven Washington, 73% to 27%, with all precincts reporting.
McBride, 30, will also be the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender elected official.
McBride tweeted after her win on Tuesday night: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”
The Human Rights Campaign, for which McBride is a spokesperson, took to Twitter to congratulate her.
“We’re so proud of you for this historic win,” the group wrote.
This is not the first time McBride has made history.
She interned with President Barack Obama’s administration in 2012, becoming the first openly transgender person to work at the White House.
Camcorder found by Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looked planted – Amachree
Former Deputy Director of the State Security Service, Dennis Amachree, has stated that the camcorder discovered by Nigeria’s minster, Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki tollgate looks planted.
Information Nigeria recalls that Fashola alongside SouthWest governments and Ministers from the SouthWest had paid a condolence visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the wanton loss of lives and properties in the state after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state. Among the places destroyed was the Lekki tollgates.
While inspecting some of the government-owned facilities that were destroyed, Fashola discovered a ”Camcoder” at the Lekki tollgate.
Many Nigerians expressed shock that it was the Minister who found the camera days after the tollgate was set on fire by the hoodlums.
In an interview with Channels TV this morning, Amachree said the camcorder discovered by the Minister looked planted.
”After so many days, we saw a camcorder in plain view. Are they saying that the camera was there and nobody knew about the presence of that camera? It was in plain view and the Minister went and removed it.
Who planted it? That is what we want to know.
How come it was there and nobody saw it. There are mobile phone providers that went there to look at their lines that were damaged. Nobody saw that camera. It is not so tiny.
I am very interested in that camera. What is in it? Whoever planted it there must have also loaded it with something” Amachree said.
Ike Onyema breaks silence after alleged breakup from Mercy Eke
Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyeama, has opened up on his rumoured breakup with lover, Mercy Eke.
Recall, that the duo sparked break up rumors following a post from Mercy.
The Merike ship might have finally come to a stop as Mercy sparked wedding rumours on social media after flaunting an anonymous man for a while.
In a series of posts on snapchat, the reality star and CEO of Lambo Homes indicated that her relationship with Ike is over, and confirmed that she is set to marry her new lover.
Mercy had to reintroduce herself to snapchat, as she says that she is “Mrs H” now.
“Good morning from Mrs H” was written by the actress and video vixen who posted a video of herself laughing.
Now Ike is firing back saying they are done for good and he is thankful God has freed him.
IKe made this known when a fan said they wanted attention for the second phase of their reality show, while another also prayed God will open doors for the ”heartbroken” man.
See the exchange below:
US election: 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West
Yeezy designer Kanye West was able to win at least 50,000 votes in the nail-biting US presidential election 2020.
Much to the surprise of many Americans invested in the Donald Trump/Joe Biden electoral competition, some people actually voted for Kanye West.
According to Houston Chronicle, early voting numbers showed the rapper-turned-presidential candidate garnered 0.1 percent of the ballots cast in Louisiana, 0.3 percent in Oklahoma, 0.3 percent in Arkansas and 0.3 percent in Mississippi, among a few other states.
According to US Politics Polls on Twitter, “At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.”
It’s not at all likely he will be elected, but he has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if he wins.
Although the 43-year-old rapper has already thrown in the towel on his presidential bid, Kanye did receive votes in the 12 ballots that he appeared on.
Despite his ill-fated run for president alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Kanye has already vowed to run in 2024.
