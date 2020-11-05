Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed an executive order establishing the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund.

The trust fund is aimed at the reconstruction of public property destroyed during the violence that stemmed from the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The governor also constituted an eight-man LRTF committee and this was made known to newsmen on Wednesday.

He pointed out that he would soon send a bill to the House of Assembly in respect of the trust fund.

Sanwo-Olu expressed that the state government had received offers from outside the country to rebuild the affected property.