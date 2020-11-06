Ruth Kadiri, Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri and her husband, Ezerika are celebrating their first year of marital bliss.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kadiri posted a photo of herself and her husband all loved up and she penned a sweet message to him which reads;

“Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us”

The couple, who have managed to keep certain details about their private life under wraps, welcomed their first child in 2019.

