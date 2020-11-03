Ruggedman Discusses Police Brutality On New Talk Show

Nigerian veteran rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, better known as Ruggedman, has a new talk show titled ‘What’s Happening with Ruggedman’.

The first episode of the video podcast which premiered on YouTube has been dedicated to police brutality. In the episode, Ruggedman is joined by Opeyemi Onalaja, a survivor of police brutality.

She shares her experience with the musician.

Read Also: Ruggedman Reacts As FG Moves To Regulate Social Media

On October 31, the first episode was published with the note:

“As Ruggedman’s much talked about talk show ‘What’s Happening With Ruggedman’ premieres, it starts off with ‘Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police sergeant who was a victim of police brutality. Guess who killed him? This episode and the next two will take a ‘no holds barred’ look at police brutality from different angles.”

Watch the video HERE