Connect with us

News Feed

Road Safety Officers To Bear Arms

Published

4 hours ago

on

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operatives will begin to bear firearms to curtail the excesses of road users in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives Committee on FRSC made the disclosure during the corps’ 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence, on Thursday in Abuja.

FRSC

The House of Representatives Committee on FRSC made the disclosure during the corps’ 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Chairman, Akinfolarin Mayowa, explained that the 1992 Act of FRSC allowed the corps to carry guns, NAN reports.

Mayowa said the implementation had become necessary to ensure laws were obeyed and to allow the FRSC function effectively.

He disclosed that the committee would meet with Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and also write to President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the Act.

FRSC officer with a gun

A member, Solomon Maren, added that the committee would discuss the matter with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The lawmaker said there were more risks on the roads, adding that the FRSC should now bear arms.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, decried incidents where motorists threatened personnel on duty.

Oyeyemi stressed that weapon bearing for protection would curtail violent road users and protect officers.

He confirmed that the corps has 280 formations, with presence in nearly all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

Culled: Daily Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Househelps strangle businessman to death in Lagos

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Househelps strangle businessman to death in Lagos

The Lagos state police command has declared two suspects wanted over the murder of their boss, Alhaji Rabin Owolabi Oyenuga.

The suspects, Biodun and Joseph, who are from Cotonou, Benin Republic, allegedly strangled the victim to death in his home in Ikorodu in the early hours of Thursday, November 5.

Daughter of the deceased, Adetola Oyenuga said the suspects made away with the sum of N500k, phones, jewelries, among other valuables.

She said ;

“They took the ladder to pass through the ceiling and came out of the visitor’s toilet which is adjacent to my dad’s room.

“They went to his room gaged him and strangled him to death and went away with his phones, jewelries and a sum of N500k that was brought to him last night.

“They escaped through the gate and left the mask they used at the entrance. My father is very accommodating and a philanthropist. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

Wife, Side Chick Fight At Airport As They Welcome Husband From US (Video)

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Wife, Side Chick Fight At Airport As They Welcome Husband From US (Video)

A video making rounds on social media show the moment the wife of a U.S. returnee crosses path with the husband’s side chick.

The two lovers fought one on one like wrestlers at the Muritala Muhammed international airport in Lagos during what was supposed to be a warm welcome.

The fight which started as an exchange of words turned serious when both parties went physical and engaged in a fistfight causing a scene at the airport.

Watch the video below;

Continue Reading

News Feed

Employer Allegedly Strips 23-yr-Old Lady Naked Over Theft Allegations

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Employer Allegedly Strips 23-yr-Old Lady Naked Over Theft Allegations

Twenty-three-year-old Miss Joyce Ejemen Balogun had been brutally beaten by her employer in Utesi, an outskirt of Benin-Sapele Road, Edo State.

According to the victim, she was given the beating of her life by her employer and his boys, after being alleged to have stolen television sets in the hotel owned by her accuser who thereafter took away her undies, stripped her naked and beat her mercilessly.

Read the story below;

Continue Reading

Trending